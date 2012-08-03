Venezuela electoral body probes both sides, baseball cap

* Publicity battle heating up before Oct. 7 election
* Officials investigate state media, opposition campaign
* Campaigns could be fined if found to have violated rules
By Jack Kimball
CARACAS, Aug 3 Venezuela's election commission
is investigating both sides in this year's bitterly contested
presidential race over alleged campaign irregularities, a mere
two months before voters head to the polls in the South American
OPEC nation.
President Hugo Chavez is squaring off against youthful
opposition candidate Henrique Capriles in an Oct. 7 vote that
has turned into the controversial socialist leader's toughest
political battle of his 14 years in power.
With both camps leveling accusations of foul play, all eyes
are on the National Electoral Council, which said late on
Thursday it was investigating state TV channel VTV,
government-run newspaper Correo del Orinoco, and the opposition
campaign.
It said VTV had allegedly paid for election propaganda,
while the Correo del Orinoco used the image of an opposition
candidate without permission in a negative ad.
It also cited the opposition for allegedly exceeding the
limits on television and print commercials, and added that it
would consider whether Capriles was breaking any rules by
regularly donning a baseball cap featuring the Venezuelan flag.
If either side is found guilty of an infraction, they could
be fined.
In the lead up to the vote, pressure is growing on the
Electoral Council to take stronger action to ensure a more
balanced race. Chavez has also called on state media to abide by
electoral rules.
Capriles' team cannot match the resources of Chavez, who
frequently obliges both state and private TV stations to carry
his hours-long speeches and appearances live in so-called
"cadena," or "chain," broadcasts.
The president says he only uses "cadenas" for government
business and that they are unrelated to his re-election
campaign. At one recent rally, he chided supporters who called
for him to order a "cadena", saying he had to stick to the
rules.
In a bid to get its message to wealthier voters, Chavez's
team began running campaign videos this week on paid cable TV
channels, including multiple spots during Warner Bros' popular
sit-com "The Big Bang Theory".
Chavez is seeking a new six-year term at the helm of South
America's biggest oil exporter. But he has had three cancer
operations in the last year and has been unable to match the
intensive campaigning of his younger, basketball-loving rival.
The 58-year-old, who says he is completely cured, remains
popular thanks to huge state spending on social programs and the
enduring emotional connection that even his fiercest critics
concede he shares with the country's poor majority.
Capriles, 40, has been drawing big crowds while projecting
an energetic image. One opinion poll showed a close race, but
most respected surveys give Chavez a solid double-digit lead.
After all but disappearing from public view earlier this
year while undergoing treatment, Chavez's energy levels appear
to have returned - back are the hours-long campaign rallies and
televised speeches. On Tuesday, he flew to Brazil for a ceremony
when Venezuela joined the regional trade bloc Mercosur.
Capriles, the candidate of a newly united opposition
coalition, wants to capitalize on pent-up frustration among many
voters weary of high crime, inefficient public services and high
prices, and is pledging to set up a Brazil-style government that
would be friendly to business but also maintain social programs.