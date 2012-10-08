版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 10:40 BJT

Venezuela's Chavez wins re-election with 54 pct of vote

CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuela's socialist President Hugo Chavez won re-election in Sunday's vote with 54 percent of the ballot to beat opposition challenger Henrique Capriles.

Jubilant Chavez supporters set off fireworks as the results were announced. Election officials said Capriles won 45 percent of the vote.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐