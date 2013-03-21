U.S. put off by Venezuela's 'bizarre' behavior -official

| March 21
March 21 Increasingly "bizarre" accusations by
acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have cast doubt on
whether Washington will be able to improve ties with his
government if he wins an election next month, a senior U.S.
official told Reuters on Thursday.
Maduro has repeatedly lashed out at Washington since former
President Hugo Chavez died on March 5, accusing the United
States of secretly causing Chavez's cancer and plotting to kill
his rival in the April 14 presidential election.
Anti-U.S. rhetoric was used frequently, and often
effectively, by Chavez to rally domestic support during his
14-year socialist rule. So some observers have regarded Maduro's
allegations as a relatively harmless tactic as he tries to prove
he is Chavez's natural heir ahead of the election.
But the severity of the accusations, plus Foreign Minister
Elias Jaua's declaration on Wednesday that Venezuela was
suspending informal talks with Washington, have made President
Barack Obama's administration wonder if their hopes for a
relative warming of ties are misplaced, the senior official
said.
"Some of the recent false allegations are bizarre and
unhelpful, similar with efforts in the past to draw us into an
unnecessary debate," the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity. "We're not interested in getting involved."
"We're aware of the electoral environment, but this is kind
of above the norm," the official said. "It calls into question
whether we're dealing with rational actors."
Some in the U.S. government have hoped for a detente that
could allow for greater Venezuelan cooperation on drug
trafficking, terrorism, trade and other key issues. U.S.
companies such as Chevron Corp. that do business in
Venezuela and could be aided by a warming in ties.
"We have a genuine desire to have a functional relationship
with Venezuelan authorities," the official said.
The latest downturn in ties came after Roberta Jacobson, the
U.S. State Department's lead official on Latin America, said in
a newspaper interview that "Venezuelans deserve open, fair and
transparent elections."
"With Jacobson's latest comments ... we have realized that
it doesn't make sense to continue wasting our time," Jaua said
during a ceremony this week.
The U.S. official said the Obama administration "will
continue to promote human rights and democracy" in Venezuela, in
line with regional diplomatic accords.