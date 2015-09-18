Arbitrator reinstates suspension of award to Exxon by Venezuela

CARACAS, Sept 18 A World Bank arbitration
tribunal has reinstated a suspension of an order for Venezuela
to pay $1.6 billion to Exxon Mobil Corp in compensation
for nationalization of oil facilities, pending a decision on the
country's request to annul the award.
The International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) said on its web site that "following several
communications from the parties, the ad hoc Committee issues a
decision on the stay of enforcement of the award," without
giving further details.
In a statement on Friday announcing the stay of enforcement,
the Venezuelan attorney-general's office added a decision on the
annulment request was expected in 2016, and "the republic
expects the award to be annulled."
The suspension measure appears to hand the socialist-ruled
OPEC nation a breather on the award. Exxon representatives could
not immediately be reached for comment.
The suspension had been lifted in June after the tribunal
rejected Venezuela's request to review the order to pay Exxon.
Venezuela argued that a previous decision by the Paris-based
International Chamber of Commerce should be deducted from the
ICSID award.
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA paid Exxon
$200 million in 2012, which "should have ended the dispute in
relation to this project, without need for any additional
payment by the nation," the attorney general office's statement
said.
President Nicolas Maduro's government is facing a raft of
big-figure arbitration claims as it grapples with an economic
crisis, a tumble in oil prices and substantial debt payments.
Arbitration experts say Venezuela was seeking to delay
collection of awards by lodging requests for reviews or
annulments.
