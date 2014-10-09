版本:
Venezuela views Exxon compensation award as "reasonable"

CARACAS Oct 9 Venezuela said on Thursday compensation ordered by a World Bank arbitration tribunal in the Exxon Mobil Corp case was within a "reasonable range" once a previous award is deducted from the roughly $1.6 billion new determination.

Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez, who until a few weeks ago ran both state oil company PDVSA and the Oil Ministry, said the tribunal's award - lower than what Exxon had been seeking - was a victory for Venezuelan sovereignty over "exaggerated" claims. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom)
