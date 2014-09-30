Venezuela-Exxon arbitration ruling due this week - sources

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
HOUSTON, Sept 30 The World Bank arbitration tribunal will give its final ruling this week on a multi-billion dollar claim by Exxon Mobil Corp against Venezuela over a 2007 nationalization, legal sources said on Tuesday.
"The final ruling will be delivered to the parties on Thursday, October 2, according to a notification they received last week," one of the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.