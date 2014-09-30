Venezuela-Exxon arbitration ruling due this week - sources

HOUSTON, Sept 30 The World Bank arbitration tribunal will give its final ruling this week on a multi-billion dollar claim by Exxon Mobil Corp against Venezuela over a 2007 nationalization, legal sources said on Tuesday.

"The final ruling will be delivered to the parties on Thursday, October 2, according to a notification they received last week," one of the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)