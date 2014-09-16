RPT-FEATURE-Venezuela airline crisis makes travelers ever more inventive

(Repeats with no changes to the text)
By Girish Gupta
CARACAS, Sept 16 Buses across jungle borders,
boats through Caribbean waters and private flights from small
airfields have become a new norm for departing Venezuela as a
multi-billion dollar pay dispute turns the country into
something of a 'no-fly' zone.
Major international airlines have slashed seat availability
by half since last year, pulling many routes entirely in a spat
with Venezuela's socialist government about the repatriation of
$3.6 billion in ticket revenue.
The dwindling supply has sent prices spiraling for available
seats, and led to a surge of more inventive travel itineraries
via circuitous routes and other means.
"I've never flown private but I had to because you just
can't get a normal flight," said Orinda Pamfil, 23, at the
small, exclusive Charallave airport in hills outside Caracas.
Unable to find a commercial ticket to the United States, she
was lucky to be traveling to Houston in a spare seat on a small
plane owned by a friend of a friend. "It's impossible for normal
Venezuelans to travel," she said, clutching designer luggage.
Hiring a seven-seat private plane, such as a Learjet 55,
costs upwards of $2,500 per hour, said private pilot Carlos da
Silva. Used to flying super-wealthy clients, he is now receiving
calls from groups of middle-class Venezuelans looking to share
costs.
"There's been a surge in demand because people are
desperate," added another pilot Nicolas Veloz who estimated
demand was up at least 20 percent in recent months.
"They have business, school, health issues abroad. Sometimes
people just have to get out in an emergency."
Venezuelans unable to afford private planes or find a rare
seat on a commercial flight are taking more laborious trips
across land and sea.
On a recent morning at Caracas' tiny Rutas de America bus
terminal, 39-year-old Yane Gonzalez was about to take a four-day
trip across the Andes via Colombia to the Peruvian capital Lima
thousands of kilometers away.
"Of course I'd rather fly!" said Gonzalez, who was giving up
her work selling snacks at a kiosk in Caracas to begin a new
life in Peru. "But we go to the airline and they have no seats."
CURRENCY COMPLICATIONS
The airline problem, the latest manifestation of multiple
strains across the Venezuelan economy, derives from a government
requirement that domestic ticket sales be in local currency.
Some 24 airlines have built up the equivalent of $3.6
billion in bolivars but are unable to convert that money into
hard currency, according to the International Air Transport
Association (IATA). This is due to delays in authorizations from
the government which, for over a decade, has operated strict
foreign exchange controls.
"The country unfortunately is disconnecting from the world
economy and runs the risk of deeper isolation," said Jason
Sinclair, an IATA spokesman. "It simply is not sustainable for
the airlines to fly to a country where they cannot be paid."
Negotiations are underway and around a third of the airlines
have reached agreements in principle but the terms are
incomplete and "lack any form of guarantees", Sinclair said.
International airlines have cut seat availability in and out
of Venezuela by 49 per cent on last year, IATA said.
Major airlines including Air Canada and Alitalia
earlier this year suspended all flights, citing safety concerns
and difficulty in repatriating revenue.
Alitalia began flying again earlier this month, though with
a limited service.
A plethora of others, including American Airlines,
Delta Airlines and United Airlines, slashed most
but not all flights earlier this year. European airlines
including Lufthansa and Iberia have also cut routes.
CAPITALIST 'WAR'
Caracas was American Airlines' first destination in South
America more than a quarter-century ago but the carrier cut
almost 80 percent of its weekly flights to Venezuela in June.
The airline said it is owed $791 million. It still runs 10
weekly flights to Venezuela from Miami, though these can now
only be paid for abroad in hard currency.
A Miami to Caracas return on American Airlines - a six-hour
flight - for next month is listed at $2,000. A comparable flight
from Miami to Bogota, in neighboring Colombia, is around $750.
Though his ministers are in discussions with the airlines,
President Nicolas Maduro has cast the problem as part of an
"economic war" against him by capitalist foes and has threatened
airlines that pull out with permanent expulsion.
"Whoever leaves Venezuela in the midst of this economic war
doesn't return ... because Venezuela must be respected," said
Maduro.
He has kept the socialist policies and currency controls of
his predecessor Hugo Chavez, who died of cancer last year, but
he faces a plethora of problems from shortages of goods to high
inflation and an economy that analysts say is in recession.
Venezuela's domestic carriers are also struggling because
they find it hard to obtain dollars to import parts for
maintenance. This has led to a severe shortage of flights,
adding to angst for travelers.
"There are aircraft just sitting on the tarmac (at public
airports) because they don't have parts," pilot Veloz added.
Some travelers are finding friends or companies with boats
to take them to the nearby Caribbean islands such as Aruba,
Curacao and Trinidad where onward flight availability to popular
destinations like New York or Miami is much easier.
One travel agent struggling to find a customer flights to
the nearby tourist islands of Los Roques suggested hiring a
private catamaran instead.
Many travel agents are struggling to make a living. They
protested earlier this year outside the tourism ministry and
some have given up their work.
Others are up for the challenge.
"If you're young, rich and agile, you'll find a way to get
out," said travel agent Doris Gaal. "But it's not going to be
easy."
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Kieran Murray)