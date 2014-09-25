Venezuela central bank gives PDVSA an exchange-rate boost

CARACAS, Sept 25 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA will be allowed to sell dollars for local currency at the
most advantageous of the country's three official exchange
rates, the central bank said on Thursday, a move that could help
ease the company's cash-flow problems.
PDVSA can now tap the Sicad II rate of around 50
bolivars per dollar when it sells to state development fund
Fonden, removing a previous regulation that gave it access to
that rate only when it sold dollars for oilfield investments.
That would help liquidity to the Sicad II market, according
to economist Asdrubal Oliveros of local consultancy
Ecoanalitica. The market was created this year to boost
availability of hard currency for businesses.
The company has traditionally sold the lion's share of its
earnings at a rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar, which often
leaves it without sufficient cash to pay oil services companies
or meet hefty social spending commitments.
A third exchange rate known as Sicad I offers dollars in
periodic auctions that target specific sectors of the economy
that seek greenbacks to pay for imports.
The new regulation says PDVSA can now sell at any of the
three rates.
Currency controls were introduced over a decade ago by the
late president Hugo Chavez to stem capital flight. But critics
say they have burdened the economy and fueled corruption.
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Peter Galloway)