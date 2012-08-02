GM wants to double car output in Venezuela - Chavez

CARACAS Aug 1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co
wants to more than double its production of cars and auto
parts in Venezuela, President Hugo Chavez said on Wednesday.
Hailing it as one of the first examples of benefits from
Venezuela joining the Mercosur regional trade bloc on Tuesday,
Chavez said he was presented with a plan by senior GM executives
while he was in Brazil for the ceremony.
Asked to provide journalists with the details, Venezuela's
Industry Minister Ricardo Menendez said GM planned to increase
its production of cars in the country to 120,000 units per year,
up from almost 50,000 now.
Menendez said the company also planned to increase its
production of auto parts, for Venezuela's domestic market and
for export to neighboring Brazil and the Caribbean.
Chavez added that French automaker Renault had
also expressed an interest in building cars in the South
American nation. The socialist president gave no other details.