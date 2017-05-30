Goldman confirms buying Venezuela bonds after opposition cries foul

CARACAS May 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has confirmed it bought Venezuelan bonds after being excoriated
by the country's opposition for financing the embattled
government of President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing sustained
protests.
The president of the opposition-led Congress accused the
bank of financing "dictatorship" after the Wall Street Journal
reported Goldman had bought $2.8 billion in bonds issued by
state oil company PDVSA at a steep discount.
"We bought these bonds, which were issued in 2014, on the
secondary market from a broker and did not interact with the
Venezuelan government," Goldman wrote in a statement late on
Monday.
"We recognize that the situation is complex and evolving and
that Venezuela is in crisis. We agree that life there has to get
better, and we made the investment in part because we believe it
will."
The statement did not include the price of the bonds or the
amount purchased.
With Venezuela's inefficient state-led economic model
struggling under lower oil prices, Maduro's unpopular government
has become ever more dependent on financial deals or asset sales
to bring in coveted foreign exchange.
Many economists say the only way to improve the country's
situation is to scrap price and currency control systems that
have hobbled the private sector.
Maduro's critics have for two months been staging street
protests, which have left nearly 60 people dead, to demand that
he hold early elections. Maduro says the protests are a violent
effort to overthrow his government, and insists the country is
victim of an "economic war" supported by Washington.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Nick Zieminski)