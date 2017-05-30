UPDATE 3-Venezuelan opposition condemns Goldman for $2.8 bln bond deal

(Adds National Assembly vote, details on operation)
By Brian Ellsworth and Davide Scigliuzzo
CARACAS/NEW YORK May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with
the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it
bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was
dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to
"put lipstick on this pig."
Goldman, in a statement late Monday confirming the purchase,
said its asset-management arm acquired the bonds "on the
secondary market from a broker and did not interact with the
Venezuelan government."
The New York-based investment bank came under fire from
Venezuelan politicians and protesters in New York opposed to
Maduro, who said the deal provided the cash-strapped government
hundreds of millions of dollars in badly-needed hard currency.
The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, made
Goldman complicit in alleged human rights abuses under the
government, they said.
"As hard as it may try, Goldman Sachs ... cannot put
lipstick on this pig of a deal for Venezuelans," the head of the
opposition-led congress Julio Borges said.
Goldman Sachs did not respond to an email requesting comment
on Borges' statement. In its original statement, Goldman had
said: "We recognize that the situation is complex and evolving
and that Venezuela is in crisis. We agree that life there has to
get better, and we made the investment in part because we
believe it will."
The opposition-led National Assembly later on Tuesday voted
to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate the deal, which they
called immoral, opaque, and hypocritical given the socialist
government's anti-Wall Street rhetoric.
Goldman shares fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday and were the
biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which
fell 0.24 percent.
"31 CENTS ON THE DOLLAR"
With Venezuela's inefficient state-led economic model
struggling under lower oil prices, Maduro's unpopular government
has become ever more dependent on financial deals or asset sales
to bring in coveted foreign exchange. Venezuela's international
reserves rose by $749 million on Thursday and Friday, reaching
around $10.86 billion, according to the central bank.
In New York, about two dozen protesters chanting "Shame on
you Goldman Sachs" picketed outside of Goldman's headquarters in
lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.
"By giving $900 million to a dictatorship, they are funding
a systematic human rights violator, they are funding immorality
and for Maduro to stay in power while he keeps killing people,"
said Eduardo Lugo, 23, a Venezuelan attending college in New
York and a leader of the protest.
Another protest was planned for Miami, home to a large
community of Venezuelans who have fled the country's economy
crisis, on Thursday.
In Venezuela, Maduro's critics have for two months staged
street protests, which have left nearly 60 people dead, to
demand he hold early elections. Maduro says the protests are a
violent effort to overthrow his government, and insists the
country is the victim of an "economic war" supported by
Washington.
Meanwhile, emerging market bond market participants familiar
with Venezuelan debt said there was no effective secondary
market for the bonds in question, which were first issued by the
state-owned oil company PDVSA in 2014 and held
entirely by the country's central bank until recently.
Goldman paid 31 cents on the dollar for the bonds, which
mature in October 2022, Borges' letter said. At that price, the
bonds would yield more than 40 percent compared with their
stated coupon of 6 percent.
Goldman acquired the bonds from Dinosaur Financial Group,
two sources familiar with deal told Reuters.
A person answering the phone at Dinosaur's New York office
said the firm had no comment on the matter.
Opposition lawmakers said they wanted to investigate
intermediaries in the deal.
"We're going to put a magnifying glass on this financial
middleman. This small company called Dinosaur, who is behind it,
what power does it have?" said lawmaker Carlos Valero before the
vote.
One U.S. broker deeply involved in trading Venezuelan
securities told Thomson Reuters IFR that fair value for the
bonds should be around 44 cents to 46 cents on the dollar, based
on where other bonds issued by PDVSA and the Venezuelan
government were trading on Tuesday.
The broker said he did not expect the bonds to trade unless
Goldman chose to sell them. At $2.8 billion of face value, the
firm now owns the vast majority of that series of bonds
originally issued by PDVSA, which totaled around $3 billion.
Most Venezuelan bond prices were up in Tuesday trading.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, Corina Pons, Eyanir Chinea, and
Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas, Marianna Parraga in Houston, David
Scigliuzzo, Olivia Oran and Laila Kearney in New York; Writing
by Dan Burns; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrew Hay)