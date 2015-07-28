Venezuela president asks for U.N. mediation in Guyana border dispute

UNITED NATIONS, July 28 Venezuela's president
Nicolas Maduro said he asked U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
for U.N. mediation in his country's century-old border dispute
with neighboring Guyana.
The controversy was discussed by Maduro and Ban at a meeting
Tuesday morning in New York.
"We will continue to work through diplomatic means," Maduro
told reporters after the meeting. "We will overcome the
provocations and aggressions of (Guyanese president David)
Granger."
Guyana is a small former British colony of around 740,000
people on the northeast shoulder of South America.
The controversy centers on land to the west of Guyana's
Essequibo River, encompassing around two-thirds of the
English-speaking nation.
The area has long been denoted on Venezuelan maps as a
"reclamation zone," while in practice Guyanese have long lived
and mined there.
The controversy was revived in May after an offshore oil
discovery by Exxon Mobil Corp which could be a major
boost to the poor nation which depends heavily on rice, gold,
diamonds and bauxite.
Maduro signed a decree soon after the announcement that
created a theoretical "defense" zone offshore that would, in
Venezuela's eyes, leave the former British colony with no direct
access to the Atlantic Ocean.
Guyana described the decree as a "flagrant violation of
international law."
Granger, elected Guyana's president in May, spoke in
Washington last week about the dispute, saying the controversy
was "too much to bear for a country with fewer than a million
people."
Relations between the two nations were warm under
Venezuela's former president Hugo Chavez but cooled
significantly when Maduro took power in 2013.
Critics of Maduro say Venezuela's high inflation, crime and
his low approval ratings have led him to use Guyana as a
distraction.
