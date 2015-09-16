Guyana-Venezuela border spat takes to Google Maps

| CARACAS, Sept 15
CARACAS, Sept 15 A centuries-old territorial
dispute in South America has taken a technological turn as
anglophone Guyana decries Google Maps' Spanish-language labeling
of street names in a region claimed by neighboring Venezuela.
The contended English-speaking area, which encompasses
two-thirds of Guyana and effectively functions as part of the
former British colony, is at the heart of the long-standing
dispute, recently revived after an oil discovery off its shores.
Roads in the sparsely populated jungle region are known
locally by English monikers, but some appear with entirely
different Spanish-language names on Google Inc's map
service.
"It was brought to our attention that certain main streets
on the Essequibo Coast were falsely branded," Prime Minister
Moses Nagamootoo told Reuters, adding that Guyana would ask
Google to remove the names.
"Anna Regina Public Road," for instance, is labeled "Avenida
100 Bolivar,' in an apparent nod to Latin American independence
hero Simon Bolivar, idolized by the Venezuelan government. (Map:
goo.gl/xNrqbl)
It was not immediately clear whether the road names on
Google Maps had been changed recently.
Neither Google nor Venezuelan authorities immediately
responded to requests for comment.
The Essequibo region has long been denoted on Venezuelan
maps as a "reclamation zone."
The dispute was revived in May after an offshore oil
discovery by Exxon Mobil Corp in a potential boon for
poor Guyana, whose economy relies heavily on rice, gold,
diamonds and bauxite.
Maduro has described newly elected Guyanese President David
Granger as a "hostage of Exxon Mobil."
The Venezuelan leader's critics counter he is using the
border dispute - as well as a more recent one with Colombia - to
distract voters from high inflation, a severe recession and
rampant crime.
Many in Guyana, a tiny nation of 800,000 people sandwiched
between Venezuela, Brazil and Suriname on the shoulder of South
America, feel their larger neighbor is seeking to lay hands on
its newfound oil wealth.
"I can't say whether Columbus or some Spanish sailor stopped
over for a peep, but that road was certainly not made and named
by the Spanish," Alfred Bhulai, a Guyanese man who lives in the
nearby region of Demerara, wrote in a letter to Guyanese
newspaper Stabroek News. (goo.gl/3A9h1e)
(Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Lisa Shumaker)