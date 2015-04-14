PDVSA offers to buy Harvest oil assets in Venezuela JV-source

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
CARACAS, April 14 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has offered to buy oil and gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc's stake in the Petrodelta joint venture, a source close to PDVSA said on Tuesday.
Houston-based Harvest has said the OPEC country was blocking a sale of its stake in Petrodelta and that it is facing a cash crunch in part due to the dispute.
"The offer by PDVSA last week was in a fair range to settle the deal taking into consideration today's oil prices," said a source close to PDVSA, who declined to comment on the terms of the proposal. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase