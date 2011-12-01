版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 22:33 BJT

Venezuela to pay $600 mln compensation to Cemex

CARACAS Dec 1 Venezuela said on Thursday it had agreed to pay $600 million to settle a compensation claim from Mexican cement maker Cemex related to the 2008 nationalization of assets of the company's local unit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐