UPDATE 4-Venezuela to pay $600 mln compensation to Cemex

By Andrew Cawthorne

CARACAS, Dec 1 President Hugo Chavez's government has agreed to pay $600 million to settle a claim from Mexico's Cemex over the 2008 nationalization of Venezuela's cement sector.

The case is one of many Chavez's administration is facing after nearly 13 years of sweeping socialist reforms, including widespread nationalizations across the South American OPEC member's economy.

A Venezuelan government statement said the amount corresponded to Cemex's 76 percent share in an expropriated local unit -- but it was less than half the $1.3 billion that the world's No. 3 cement maker had originally sought.

Cemex confirmed the deal, which it said would be finalized on Dec. 7. "The Venezuelan government and Cemex are satisfied with this resolution," it said.

Cemex shares fell 0.79 percent to 6.35 pesos on the Mexican exchange and were up 0.85 percent at $4.70 in New York.

"We've reached a favorable deal between both parties," the Venezuelan government statement quoted Industry Minister Ricardo Menendez as saying.

Venezuela will pay $240 million initially, followed by four annual payments of $90 million, he said.

"The cash will be accounted for as part of the company's asset sale program," Cemex spokesman Jorge Perez told Reuters on Thursday.

The company recently announced plans to sell $1 billion in assets through the end of 2012 to help it meet financial obligations.

Cemex has to cut its $18 billion debt pile as it awaits a pickup in U.S. and European cement volumes hit by the global recession of 2008 and 2009.

The company took on big debts to finance its acquisition of Australia's Rinker in 2007.

2008 CEMENT TAKEOVER

The Chavez government announced the takeover of the cement sector in April 2008, targeting Cemex, Switzerland's Holcim Ltd and France's Lafarge SA .

Lafarge and Holcim agreed to stay on as minority partners.

But Monterrey-based Cemex disputed the case at the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. In late 2010, the court recognized Cemex's right to sue for the loss of its assets.

Both sides, however, had said they were nearing a private settlement in recent months.

Chavez nationalized Cemex's Venezuelan assets after accusing the company of pollution that was harming local residents. Cemex denies any wrongdoing, saying it invested heavily in its plants in recent years, switched its sales focus to the domestic market, cut exports and increased its social program to help low-income families build homes.