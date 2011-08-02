Gold Reserves Inc raises claim against Venezuela

* Updates claim to reflect losses as of June 30
OTTAWA Aug 1 Canadian mining company Gold
Reserve Inc GRZ.AGRZ.TO said on Monday it has raised the
amount it is claiming from Venezuela for seizing its two gold
projects to $2.1 billion from $1.9 billion.
The company filed for arbitration in late 2009 under the
World Bank's body for international investment disputes after
President Hugo Chavez's government expropriated its Brisas and
Choco 5 mining projects.
Gold Reserve said the revised amount reflect updated
interest calculations to reflect its losses as of June 30 this
year.
The company said it was open to an amicable settlement
outside of the arbitration process that would compensate Gold
Reserve for its losses and possibly allow it to retain an
interest in the project in exchange for technical information.
"Any settlement would only be accepted if it were
beneficial to the shareholders and stakeholders of the company.
Our objective is to pursue both the arbitration and settlement
until the process is concluded," the company's president Doug
Belanger said in a statement.
Chavez's socialist government has taken over many
enterprises in the Latin American OPEC member, from small
businesses to heavy crude projects worth billions of dollars,
leaving a trail of lawsuits and arbitration cases, principally
being handled by the World Bank's International Center for
Settlement on Investment Disputes (ICSID). [ID: nN02225213]
