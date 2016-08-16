版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 07:28 BJT

Maduro says Venezuela signs $4.5 bln mining deals, gives no details

CARACAS Aug 16 President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that Venezuela had signed $4.5 billion in mining deals for investment in the South American country's southern mineral belt, but did not say who the deals were with or for what projects.

Maduro said he expected $20 billion in mining investment contracts to be signed in coming days. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐