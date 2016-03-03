Venezuela aluminum production continues drop, iron ore up

CARACAS, March 3 Aluminum production in
Venezuela continued to drop in 2015 though iron ore recovered
slightly, the Ministry of Industry said in its annual report,
after a year of labor conflicts, timid investment and a deep
recession.
Venalum, Latin America's largest aluminum factory, had
output of 90,795 metric tons of the metal last year, a 15
percent drop from 2014.
The ministry cited "low inventories of raw materials,
supplies and spare parts, (and) intermittent availability of
machinery and equipment."
In March last year, Venalum said it had been forced to
reduce the purity of its products owing to financial
difficulties. Last year also saw an increase in production
costs.
Venalum has a capacity to produce 430,000 metric tons of
aluminum annually and is 80 percent controlled by the Venezuelan
state. The remainder is owned by a consortium of Japanese
companies: Showa Denko, Kobe Steel, Sumitomo
Chemical, Mitsubishi Materials y Marubeni
.
Venalum used to sell 75 percent of its production to the
United States, Europe and Japan. Shipments, however, have fallen
since 2009.
The government has said it expects mining production to
recover this year, but President Nicolas Maduro has asked the
country's metals businesses, located in the south of the
country, to reduce shipments to aid an energy savings plan.
Meanwhile, Alcasa, the country's other major aluminum
producer, saw output 28,536 tons of liquid aluminum in 2015, a
decline of 0.9 percent on the previous year and far from its
capacity of 170,000 tons.
State-run Ferrominera, the country's largest iron ore
producer, had output of 12 million tons in 2015, up 9 percent on
the 11 million tons reported in 2014, one of its worst years.
However, the figure is still far from its capacity of 25
million tons.
Production at state company Sidor, the country's largest
steelmaker, rose slightly in 2015 to reach 1.06 million tons of
liquid steel, still far from its capacity of 5 million tons.
