UPDATE 2-Venezuela says Helmerich lawsuit "makes no sense"

* Venezuela seized 11 drilling rigs last year

* U.S. company filed suit last week claiming damages

* Ramirez says it is yet another "frivolous" claim (Recasts, adds quotes, details, background, bylines)

By Enrique Andres Pretel and Marianna Parraga

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 27 Venezuela's oil minister said on Tuesday a lawsuit by Helmerich & Payne (HP.N) over the nationalization of its drilling rigs "made no sense" and the nation would not be "punished" for its choices.

Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne sued the government of President Hugo Chavez in a U.S. court last week, accusing it of violating international law and a breach of contract after the authorities seized the 11 rigs in June 2010. [ID:nL3E7KQ32E]

"It makes no sense. It's a frivolous claim. There is a history of frivolous claims of this kind against Venezuela," Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez told a news conference.

"This is not a cowardly government ... We have to shield ourselves against any possible aggression. We will not accept to make to be made an example of and punished by any country."

The government seized Helmerich & Payne's rigs following a year-long dispute over pending payments by state oil company PDVSA. The government said it would pay the company book value for the equipment and would negotiate a fair price.

Venezuela is battling about 20 arbitration cases triggered by nationalizations that were ordered by Chavez's socialist administration. The biggest by far are cases brought by oil majors Exxon-Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N).

Verdicts against the South American OPEC member will likely run to billions of dollars, which could put pressure on public finances ahead of a presidential election in October 2012, when Chavez will be seeking a new six-year term.

The Exxon and Conoco cases stem from the 2007 state takeover of multibillion dollar extra heavy crude projects in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt.

Venezuela has proposed paying Exxon $1 billion in compensation, much less than the U.S. oil giant wanted, Ramirez told Reuters last week. [ID:nS1E78K26F]

The government said Exxon was demanding $6 billion, which it said was "outrageous, abusive and intended to charge the people for what is the sovereign exercise of its oil policy." (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)