UPDATE 3-Venezuela in talks with Nomura to sell fixed-income securities -sources

CARACAS, June 22 Venezuela's central bank is
seeking to sell fixed-income securities to Nomura Holdings Inc
as a way of raising cash amid an economic crisis, an
opposition deputy and a finance industry source said on
Thursday, only weeks after a similar deal embroiled the Japanese
bank in controversy.
Opposition legislators this month publicly chided Nomura for
participating along with Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a
$2.9 billion bond operation that helped the government of
President Nicolas Maduro bolster the country's flagging foreign
currency reserves.
The talks revolve around $710 million in securities known as
credit-linked notes that were issued by Nomura to Venezuela in
2008, according to the finance industry source, as a way for the
then-prosperous OPEC member country to invest its plentiful oil
revenue.
Venezuela, struggling under triple-digit inflation and
Soviet-style product shortages as its socialist economy
unravels, is willing to sell the notes back to Nomura at a
discount before the notes mature.
"Nomura is buying back notes that are held by the central
bank," opposition legislator Angel Alvarado, who is part of a
broad effort to pressure global banks not to provide financing
to Venezuela, told Reuters.
"The government is continuing with its desperate strategy of
selling off assets because its cash-flow limitations."
Nomura declined to comment. Venezuela's Central Bank
Governor Ricardo Sanguino said it was not in negotiations with
Nomura.
"That is false, we are not doing it," Sanguino told Reuters
after a news conference. "No central bank reveals its
strategies."
Venezuela has recently negotiated such deals through
intermediaries.
One of the notes has a face value of $390 million and
matures at the end of 2018 while the other, with a face value of
$320 million, matures in 2023, according to the finance industry
source, who asked not to be identified.
"The deal could be closed as early as next week," said the
source, who asked not to be identified.
The notes form part of a central bank portfolio of
securities that have a combined total of $2.5 billion that
Venezuela hopes to use to raise funds through operations with
Wall Street, the source said.
OPPOSITION SEEKS INVESTIGATIONS
Nomura in May bought $100 million in bonds issued by state
oil company PDVSA at a discount of almost 70 percent, while
Goldman Sachs acquired another $2.8 billion on similar terms.
The bonds were issued in 2014 but remained on the central
bank's books without being sold until May.
Alvarado on Thursday published letters by Congress chief
Julio Borges to U.S. regulatory agencies including the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asking for a probe into
Nomura and Goldman for the May bond operation.
The letter says that two intermediaries were involved in the
operation - Commonwealth Bank of the Caribbean island of
Dominica and London-based brokerage Dinosaur.
"The pricing and spread paid by each institution to Dinosaur
suggest price fixing and above-market commissions," read the
letters. "We believe there is enough evidence to open an
investigation against Goldman Sachs and Nomura."
Goldman did not immediately respond to requests for comment
on the calls for an investigation. Nomura and the SEC declined
to comment on the probe.
Following the uproar over its purchase of PDVSA bonds in
May, Goldman issued a statement that cited the presence of an
intermediary in the operation, noting that it therefore did not
directly do business with the Venezuelan government.
Borges' letters describes this argument as "subterfuge"
because neither institution has the financial resources for such
an operation.
Venezuela's debt burden has taken a heavy toll on the
population as foreign currency needed to import food medicine
and raw material for factories is being set aside to pay
bondholders.
The country's yields are among the highest in the world due
to investor concern about default. Maduro says default concerns
are the product of a smear campaign by adversaries and insists
the country will honor its obligations.
