Chavez to Obama: forget global wars, fix domestic woes

* Stop U.S. "invasions" of other countries, Venezuelan says
* Re-elected Chavez mocks fears of more nationalizations
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Nov 9 The U.S. government's chief
antagonist in Latin America, Hugo Chavez of Venezuela, has
advised newly re-elected U.S. President Barack Obama to avoid
further entanglement in international conflicts and concentrate
on fixing internal problems.
"He should reflect first on his own nation, which has a lot
of economic and social problems. It's a divided, socially
fractured country with a super-elite exploiting the people," the
socialist president said late on Thursday in his first reaction
to Obama's victory this week.
The maverick Chavez, who has inherited Fidel Castro's mantle
as Latin America's most voluble challenger of U.S. power and
policy, said it was time Obama pulled back from global affairs.
"He should dedicate himself to governing his country and
forget dividing and invading other nations," added Chavez, who
has constantly criticized U.S. involvement in Iraq, Afghanistan
and other hot spots around the world.
To the disappointment of the U.S. government, Chavez was
re-elected for another six-year term in October, providing a
continued platform to implement his self-styled socialist
revolution and keep railing against Washington.
The 58-year-old Chavez, a quieter figure these days after a
year of debilitating treatment for two bouts of cancer, had
backed Obama over Republican challenger Mitt Romney in the White
House.
Nevertheless, he does not disguise his disappointment in
Obama, accusing him of perpetuating the same aggressive foreign
policies as his predecessor, George W. Bush.
Since his Oct. 7 presidential election victory over
opposition challenge Henrique Capriles, Chavez has been
relatively subdued, only popping up on state television once or
twice a week in meetings with ministers.
He has made no major new policy announcements, beyond
promising more efficiency in government and a widening of
socialist "communes" across Venezuelan society.
Many Venezuelans expect a devaluation of the bolivar
currency in coming months - the black market rate is three times
the official one - and perhaps more nationalizations in an
economy where Chavez has radically increased state ownership.
"I'M NO WOLF"
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Chavez made light of
nationalization concerns, urging businesses not to fear him.
"Come and invest! Don't believe the fairy tale that we're
going to expropriate you," he said in comments on state TV.
Earlier in the week, Chavez plied the same line, espousing a
supposed new moderation toward private business that critics
scoff at as hypocritical and barely believable.
"It's totally false that I have a plan to expropriate
everyone," he said then. "Don't be deceived by that tale of
'here comes the wolf.' Lies. I'm urging you to come and work."
He was less conciliatory in his view of Venezuela's upcoming
state elections on Dec. 16, casting them in his Thursday
appearance as a continuation of the state's battle against
"counter-revolutionary" candidates of "the bourgeoisie."
"We have to keep fighting this ideological confrontation,"
he urged his candidates for governorships in the 23 states.
The most closely watched vote is in Miranda state, where
incumbent governor Capriles aims to hold off a challenge from
Elias Jaua, a heavyweight Chavez ally and former vice president.
Should Capriles lose, it would dent his status as
Venezuela's main opposition leader and deal another blow to the
coalition of anti-Chavez parties already demoralized by their
failure to oust him from the presidency.
However, pollster IVAD put Capriles way ahead this week,
with 55 percent of voter intentions versus 34 percent for Jaua.
The opposition currently holds seven states.