High taxes in Venezuela to hurt oil joint ventures

* Hugo Chavez has increased windfall tax rates

* Foreign companies under pressure to boost output

* Big investments needed to revive mature fields

By Marianna Parraga

MARACAIBO, Venezuela, Oct 31 Higher taxes in Venezuela have spooked investors and are likely to mean lower crude production from mature oil fields operated by more than 20 joint venture projects, sources at the companies said.

The socialist government of President Hugo Chavez is putting new pressure on the joint ventures between state oil company PDVSA and private companies, threatening to cancel their permits if they do not meet increased output targets.

It first began issuing the warnings last December to companies including Chevron (CVX.N), Repsol (REP.MC), BP (BP.L)(BP.N), Shell (RDSa.L) and Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

But a decision in April to hike windfall taxes on what Chavez called "exorbitant" income from high oil prices could spell the end of loans pre-approved by foreign banks to fund the projects, senior executives at the companies told Reuters.

"Some companies already had loans secured and even pre-approved, but the tax change destroyed their plans," said one director at a private company, who asked not to be named.

The government estimates the new rates will bring in between $9 billion and $16 a year if oil prices stay high. That will fatten its coffers ahead of a presidential election next October when Chavez wants to win another six-year term.

The joint ventures are spread across South America's top oil exporter, mostly in mature fields, and have a combined capacity of at least 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Because some of the older fields have been tapped for as much as a century without a break, they need large investments to put the brakes on falling production.

"To reverse the decline at the fields requires the use of secondary recovery techniques, and in the great majority of cases it will not be possible to recover the investments made," said the director of the private company.

The companies calculate it will cost a total of at least $1 billion to raise production for a handful of the joint ventures to meet the annual goals demanded by the Energy Ministry.

While some have been able to turn to parent companies for extra funds, Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez has said the smaller joint ventures will have to merge to survive.

CASHFLOW CONSTRAINTS

PDVSA, the majority partner in each project, has suffered declining output and cashflow problems since oil prices dropped in 2008 and it put in place OPEC-mandated production cuts.

Late last year, Ramirez gave foreign oil companies working in the country a month to present higher output targets for the joint ventures. [ID:nN08167962]

Although the government accepted the plans they put forward, sources at the companies said the new tax regime -- even though it excludes new production from the mature fields -- put the profitability of the ventures at risk.

One executive at a foreign company operating in Venezuela said the new tax rates, combined with global economic woes, made it very difficult for them to find private credit.

The joint ventures also suffer from recurrent cashflow difficulties due to the late payment of dividends by PDVSA. Added to this are budget cuts put in the place by the state oil company during the low crude prices of early 2009.

The tax hike by Chavez, who has nationalized most of Venezuela's oil industry during his 12 years in power, was just his latest move to increase the state's share of the country's main export. And there are no signs his government is backing away from its goal of boosting output at the joint ventures.

"We believe the private sector can do much more than it has up to now," Ramirez told a recent oil conference here.

Particularly affected by the financing shortages are the fields in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela's decades-old oil heartland. Companies working there say they have seen a marked decline in production since 2009. PDVSA, for its part, denies there has been any reduction in output.

Only one of the biggest joint ventures in the region, the Boscan field, which has a capacity of more than 100,000 bpd, has been able to increase production, according to a source at U.S. major Chevron, which is a partner in that project.

"The joint ventures in the west are seeing an accelerated decline which is difficult to reverse," the director of another foreign oil company in Zulia told Reuters.

"It will only be possible to achieve recoverable investments from the biggest fields. At the medium-sized and smaller projects, the numbers just don't work." (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Alden Bentley)