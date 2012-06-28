UPDATE 2-Venezuela says OPEC may hold extraordinary meeting

* Chavez government wants price band restored

* Venezuela at loggerheads with top producer Saudi

By Marianna Parraga

CARACAS, June 28 The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could hold an extraordinary meeting in the third quarter of this year if global crude prices remain low, Venezuela's Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on T hu rsday.

Venezuela, which is at loggerheads with top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia, wants the group to set an oil price band of $80 to $120 a barrel to stem crude's recent tumble, seeking to revive a policy the cartel scrapped seven years ago.

Ramirez said President Hugo Chavez's government planned to ask fellow members to consider re-establishing the price band system at OPEC's next meeting.

"We don't have an extraordinary meeting planned now ... but there could be a meeting in the third quarter depending on how prices move and the surplus of OPEC nations, which now the Gulf countries have used up. I think everyone would agree," he said.

"There is overproduction of more than 2 million barrels per day, led by the Gulf countries ... our proposal was to eliminate the over-production and keep us at a ceiling of 30 million bpd."

Venezuela is pushing the idea at a time when oil prices have fallen for the last two months on concerns the euro zone crisis and anemic economic growth in China could crimp energy demand.

Brent crude has fallen about $37 from the year's high of $128.40 hit in March and sank last week below $90 for the first time in 18 months. U.S crude has dropped $33 from its 2012 of $110.55 also struck in March.

Oil futures were headed for their worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial crisis, with Brent ending at $91.36 and U.S. crude at 77.69 on Thursday.

Ramirez forecast a price range of $90 to $95 for its crude basket "in a worst case scenario," and said state oil company PDVSA had put aside $8 billion to guard against falling prices.

Venezuela, traditionally one of OPEC's most hawkish members on prices, is at odds with Saudi Arabia, which has continued to pump crude at full steam despite the price slump and calls by Caracas to cut output.

Oil accounts for more than 90 percent of Venezuela's exports, and the price fall has come as the Chavez government is spending big during an election year.

"We have insisted that the price should be kept at around $100. That's consistent with the evaluation by the (OPEC) secretary general. We'll have to work to achieve it, which will mean cutting the over-production," Ramirez said.

Supporters credit Chavez with helping unite OPEC in the late 1990s when prices crashed and members routinely flouted quotas.

The cartel now appears increasingly fractured between hawks such as Venezuela, Iran and Ecuador, and Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar that favor more moderate prices.

Saudi Arabia shows no signs of changing its policy of high oil output to support global economic growth. Gulf and Western government sources in contact with Saudi officials said Riyadh can tolerate oil at $90 or below for months.

As OPEC's main swing producer, Saudi Arabia is largely responsible for the extra volumes that have taken the group in excess of its official 30 million bpd output ceiling.

Separately, Ramirez said two joint ventures with Vietnamese and Russian companies and a third PDVSA-run project in the giant Orinoco extra-heavy crude belt were due to begin early production of between 160,000 bpd and 168,000 bpd during the fourth quarter of this year.

He also said the government had not received any word from Harvest Natural Resources Inc, which announced last week that it had agreed to sell its operations in Venezuela for $725 million to Pertamina, Indonesia's national oil company.

"I have not received any communication with the formal request for a sale. They must send it. We are ready to work with everyone," the minister said.