PDVSA debts crimp Venezuela's ambitious oil output plans

* Government aims for 3.5 mln bpd production this year
* Joint venture firms say PDVSA delaying payments
* Orinoco projects counting on foreign investment
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, March 2 The increasingly heavy
debts of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA are hindering the
OPEC nation's efforts to meet ambitious goals to boost its crude
production this year.
President Hugo Chavez's government aims to increase output
to 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2012, from 3 million bpd
last year. It would be the biggest annual rise during the
socialist leader's 13 years in power.
Much of the new production is slated to come from the vast
Orinoco belt. But several executives at companies working with
PDVSA said delays by PDVSA in paying its partners were creating
severe bottle-necks.
"Some contractors have not even had one invoice paid since
October, despite being involved in 'strategic' projects. We have
only had one of our three pending bills paid," said one senior
executive at a partner company who asked not to be named.
PDVSA has not given an up-to-date figure for its current
debt to suppliers. But it has said it amounted to nearly $11
billion in 2010, and that it accumulated another $9 billion in
the first six months of 2011 alone - a record high.
Its overall financial debt grew by more than a third last
year to almost $35 billion.
PDVSA's partners say the frequency and timeliness of PDVSA's
payments to them has worsened sharply since last year, including
payments to companies providing crucial services such as setting
up drilling rigs, laying pipelines and building highways.
The director of one oilfield services company told Reuters
the payment problems from PDVSA and a lack of qualified staff
were the two main challenges facing projects in the Orinoco,
which often already lacked even basic infrastructure.
The extra heavy tar-like Orinoco oil fields are mostly
located in rural areas that lack adequate power generation and
water supplies, and in some cases don't have roads.
"We can't take part in the bidding processes (for
exploration and production projects) because we would have to
take out loans to buy the equipment that PDVSA needs, and PDVSA
certainly will not pay us on time to meet those commitments,"
said the director, who also asked not to be identified.
PDVSA's mounting debt has added to speculation in the market
that the company may be preparing to issue a new bond - although
those plans look to be put on hold given a suspected recurrence
of Chavez's cancer.
Last year, PDVSA sold notes worth more than $10.3 billion.
PARTNERS UNDER PRESSURE
Oil Minister and PDVSA President Rafael Ramirez has told
partner companies operating in the Orinoco to work faster so the
joint ventures can pump their first barrels this year.
The partners include global giants such as U.S. major
Chevron, Spain's Repsol and Russia's Rosneft
.
He wants each of six projects to deliver some 30,000 bpd in
new production before the end of 2012, which would account for a
big chunk of this year's total planned increase of 558,000 bpd.
The rest will come from older Orinoco projects, he says, and
from oilfields operated by PDVSA in other parts of the country.
Ramirez said there are 270 drills now working in Venezuela,
and that the number will be ramped up to a "historic" level of
373 by the end of this year, including 38 new Chinese drills.
Critics say the Chavez government has not invested enough in
increasing output after it fired thousands of PDVSA managers
following a 2002 strike at the company. The socialist leader has
built up his support by spending oil revenue on social programs.
International energy organisations routinely give lower
estimates for Venezuela's oil production than the levels
reported by government, which added to the skepticism last year
when it decided to stop publishing any certified data.
But PDVSA remains the financial motor of Chavez's leftist
"revolution." During the first half of last year, it contributed
$15.8 billion to the state's development fund and similar
programs, triple the amount in the six months of 2010.
The six most-advanced new projects in the Orinoco, one of
the world's biggest reserves of crude, are slated eventually to
add a total of 2.1 million bpd to be processed by new refineries
and upgraders, bringing investments of more than $80 billion.
Contractors say the two new Orinoco projects closest to
production are Junin 10, operated exclusively by PDVSA, and
Junin 2, where it is partnered with Petrovietnam. Both blocks
have drills being assembled and well locations marked out.
Companies working in other blocks, however, have been
reluctant to launch the early production phases at those
projects without more solid financial guarantees from PDVSA.
In addition to the delays getting paid, a new higher
windfall tax rate imposed last year by Chavez has made it harder
for them to find much-needed financing from abroad, executives
at the companies say.
Ramirez has said the tax rates will not apply to the new
Orinoco projects until the joint ventures have recouped their
investments - but some of those involved are still wary.
Ramirez has become a particularly prominent face of the
government during Chavez's absence for surgery in Cuba, and he
told PDVSA workers on Friday that the opposition would reverse
all the gains of the "revolution" if its candidate, Henrique
Capriles, wins a presidential election on Oct. 7.
"They say we need the multinationals to come back and
reverse everything we nationalized ... They say our dear PDVSA
must be deeply restructured," he said. "They're proposing
dangerous things that we must confront and mobilize against."