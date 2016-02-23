India's ONGC $500 mln San Cristobal investment deal imminent - PDVSA

UPDATE 2-Alcoa Australian aluminium plant rescued with government aid
* AGL agrees four-year power deal (Adds agreement details, Prime Minister comment)
CARACAS Feb 23 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA is about to clinch a deal for India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp to invest some $500 million in their San Cristobal joint venture, the South American company's president said on Tuesday.
"We're about to firm up ONGC's financing to the joint venture we have in the San Cristobal field," Eulogio Del Pino, who is also Venezuela's Oil Minister, told Reuters.
He said the deal would be signed "soon." The funds would go towards shoring up production at San Cristobal. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Bernard Orr)
* AGL agrees four-year power deal (Adds agreement details, Prime Minister comment)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the last week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, showing a waning appetite for risk ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. The withdrawals are a first for U.S. stock funds this year, according to Lipper. The funds had been buoyed by Trump's November U.S. presidential election victory and
Jan 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday said it has decided not to seek accelerated U.S. approval for its combination of two immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer.