Venezuela proposes removing up to 0.5 mln bpd of non-OPEC oil from market

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MOSCOW Oct 25 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino said on Tuesday his country had proposed that non-OPEC countries remove 400,000-500,000 of barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) from the market.
Del Pino said he had discussed the idea with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday and that any potential oil freeze or output reduction deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members needed to be reached by an OPEC meeting scheduled for Nov. 30. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
