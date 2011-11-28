Venezuela accuses Italy's Parmalat of hoarding

* Part of new sweep against private companies

* Chavez seeking to deepen socialist reforms

By Andrew Cawthorne

CARACAS, Nov 28 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has accused Italian dairy company Parmalat (PLT.MI) of hoarding products at a time when Caracas is slapping new price controls on basic goods.

Nearly 13 years into his rule, Chavez is deepening socialist reforms by implementing a new Law of Fair Prices and Costs intended to brake inflation with new price caps and checks on private companies for speculation or hoarding.

"Gentlemen from Parmalat, we are not idiots!" an irate Chavez said in comments carried by local media on Monday.

The South American OPEC member, which has long struggled to diversify from oil, has the highest price rises in the continent, 23 percent so far in 2011. [ID:nN1E7A2135]

With that a sensitive issue for Venezuela's 29 million people ahead of a 2012 election, the government has ordered a close look at the food sector.

"We found a private company, Parmalat, hoarding milk. This is typical of the bourgeoisie," said Chavez, telling his vice president to begin an investigation into the company, which is owned by France's Lactalis.

"We are in a battle against capitalism, which is the road to perdition," Chavez said.

The populist Venezuelan leader, who is running for re-election in 2012, has not hesitated to nationalize both foreign and national companies during the state's takeover of vast swaths of Venezuela's economy.

Yet he has also frequently threatened various companies without taking action.

PARMALAT'S DEFENSE

Critics say it is Chavez's failed policies, including the constant squeezing of a beleaguered and shrinking private sector, that are to blame for problems like inflation.

There was no immediate response from Parmalat officials in Venezuela to Chavez's comments, though in a weekend statement carried by local media, the company denied hoarding.

That statement said the company was fully committed to Venezuela's food security. The confiscation of two truckloads of products, plus the retention of some powdered milk, could hinder provisions to state distributors, it added.

That, said Chavez, was an attempt to "make fun" of the government by depicting it as incompetent.

Central Bank President Nelson Merentes repeated the government line on Monday that the new legislation, which came into force last week, would not exacerbate problems or cause shortages as opposition politicians have said.

"The law is a tool against hoarding and speculation," he said. "But it should also be complemented with (local) production and good imports." (Additional reporting by Mario Naranjo, editing by Dave Zimmerman)