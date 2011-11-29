Parmalat apologizes for riling Venezuela's Chavez

* Italian company irked socialist leader in milk dispute

By Andrew Cawthorne

CARACAS, Nov 29 Italy's Parmalat (PLT.MI) apologized on Tuesday to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez after a highly public spat over alleged milk hoarding by the dairy company's local unit in the South American nation.

"We respectfully address you to offer our most sincere apologies," Parmalat said in a letter to Chavez published by local media, saying it had failed to communicate its position clearly over authorities' confiscation of some milk.

The affair underlines the delicate nature of doing business in Venezuela, where Chavez is trying to implant radical socialist policies and frequently lashes out at private companies deemed to be putting up obstacles.

The former soldier - who is running for re-election in 2012 after recent cancer treatment - has nationalized huge swaths of Venezuela's economy and said he will not hesitate to take over more if they obstruct his government's reforms.

With the high cost of living a sensitive electoral issue, the government is taking a close look at the food sector and has implemented a law to set new price caps and authorize checks for speculation.

In the Parmalat case, authorities confiscated some of its milk products last week and accused the company of hoarding. It responded by saying the government was shooting itself in the foot because some products were for state bodies.

That prompted a furious reaction from Chavez, who accused them of "bourgeois" behavior and treating his government like "idiots". He ordered an official probe. [ID:nN1E7AR0EK]

But Parmalat moved quickly to try and assuage his anger with its florid statement in major Venezuelan papers apologizing for the "ill feeling" caused..

"In no way did we intend to minimize the effort your honorable government and other public bodies make in favor of food supplies on a national level and the protection of consumers, of which we are co-participators and active collaborators for the good of Venezuelans," it wrote.

"Rest assured we will keep working positively ... collaborating with all the important initiatives suggested by your government."

The Italian company, present in more than 40 countries, began working in Venezuela in 1995 and has seven plants around the OPEC nation, mainly in western states.

