ConocoPhillips sues Venezuela's PDVSA, calls bond swap 'fraudulent'

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Subsidiaries of U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips has sued Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in a Delaware court, according to a court filing, accusing it of fraudulent operations involving its U.S. subsidiary Citgo.
ConocoPhillips said PDVSA operations, including an ongoing bond swap that uses shares in Citgo Holding Inc as collateral, are part of an effort to prevent Conoco from collecting compensation in a dispute over a 2007 nationalization of its Venezuela holdings.
Neither PDVSA nor a U.S.-based lawyer that represents it immediately responded to request for comment. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: