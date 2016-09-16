版本:
Venezuela's PDVSA says new 2020 bond to have 8.5 pct coupon

CARACAS, Sept 16 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said a new 2020 bond being offered from Friday in exchange for debt maturing next year would carry a coupon of 8.5 percent.

"Holders of eligible bonds, maturing in April and November of 2017, will have 20 days to exercise their option to participate in this excellent investment opportunity," the company added in a statement.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chris Reese)

