Venezuela PDVSA says bond swap legal

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Friday its ongoing bond swap was "perfectly legal," hitting back at subsidiaries of U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips that sued it this week saying the operation was fraudulent.
The Caracas-based company added in a statement that planned operations would proceed without interference.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: