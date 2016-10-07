版本:
Venezuela PDVSA says bond swap legal

CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Friday its ongoing bond swap was "perfectly legal," hitting back at subsidiaries of U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips that sued it this week saying the operation was fraudulent.

The Caracas-based company added in a statement that planned operations would proceed without interference.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Richard Chang)

