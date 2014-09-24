PDVSA asset sales may shield Venezuela from possible seizures

* PDVSA seen mulling foreign refineries sale to boost
liquidity
* Venezuela may want to cut exposure ahead of arbitration
rulings
By Alexandra Ulmer and Marianna Parraga
CARACAS/HOUSTON, Sept 24 Venezuelan state-run
oil company PDVSA's rushed move to sell units raises questions
whether Venezuela wants to reduce international exposure to
avoid potential asset grabs in the event companies win
arbitration cases against the country.
Latin America's leading crude producer is seeking to sell
its major U.S refining unit Citgo Petroleum Corp, as well as
stakes in the Hovensa refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the
Chalmette refinery in Louisiana, and a network of refineries in
Sweden, England and Scotland.
The socialist government has shrouded the potential deals in
secrecy, leaving analysts and industry players scrambling to
piece together a rationale for the surprise divestment.
Most say the overarching reason behind the potential sales
is a pressing need for liquidity in cash-strapped PDVSA
and the government, which is looking to shore up its
coffers ahead of key bond payments amid a declining economy.
But industry experts also point out PDVSA may be keen to
reduce its international exposure ahead of ExxonMobil Corp
and ConocoPhillips arbitration decisions due in
coming months.
The companies are seeking compensation after their projects
were taken over under late President Hugo Chavez, who led a wave
of nationalizations that included the oil, electricity and steel
industries.
While Venezuela has sworn it would pay if served a negative
award, market fears have grown as PDVSA may be preparing for its
biggest pullback ever from the U.S. refinery market as the
country's financial crisis worsens.
"The government would likely struggle to pay those
(arbitration) awards in cash, given limited resources, and will
probably look instead to settle any rulings with bonds or oil
assets," consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note. "However, the
government is likely looking to reduce its vulnerabilities in
the event that claimants are unwilling to accept alternative
sources of compensation."
Enforcing complicated arbitration decisions would likely
take years given the appeals process.
Still, the more than 20 companies that have brought
Venezuela to arbitration over nationalizations are comforted by
the thought that its international assets could theoretically be
seized in the event the country is unwilling to comply.
"The companies that have arbitrations against Venezuela have
always seen the CITGO assets as a guarantee should a
hypothetical award need to be forcefully executed," said Carlos
Bellorin, petroleum analyst at IHS.
Less exposure also reduces the need to foster positive
diplomatic and commercial relations with the United States,
which are already dwindling.
Asia overtook North America last year as the main
destination for Venezuelan exports of crude oil and processed
fuels. PDVSA, once the top supplier of foreign oil to the U.S.,
has slipped to No. 4 as surging North American output cuts
demand for imports.
PDVSA did not respond to request for comments.
POLITICAL CALCULATIONS
Several economic factors caution against selling behemoth
Citgo, seeming to lend weight to the theory
political calculations are also behind the asset sales.
Citgo clocked a $778 million net profit last year. It is
PDVSA's biggest cash-paying client.
Both those factors are hugely important for Venezuela, which
sends financed shipments of oil to political allies and accepts
in-kind payments like rice or jeans for other shipments.
Furthermore, sources close to PDVSA say President Nicolas
Maduro did receive an alternative proposal suggesting Citgo
issue new bonds to raise cash instead of selling up. The
proposal also suggested PDVSA swap some of its bonds to push
back their maturity.
Some also question the wisdom of PDVSA selling its coveted
refineries to competitors, especially as Citgo takes in some of
the South American country's lowest-quality crudes. And given
the fast-changing nature of crude oil flows in the Americas, it
may not be the optimal moment to sell most of Citgo's
refineries.
Not having Citgo on hand could essentially speed up PDVSA's
pull back from the North American market. The company has been
absorbing some 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Venezuelan heavy
crudes this year, or 22 percent of Venezuelan oil exports to the
United States, according to data from the Energy Information
Administration.
To be sure, it remains to be seen whether PDVSA goes through
with the sale of Citgo, a controversial move mulled several
times in the past that some in the leftist bloc decry as a
covert privatization.
Some government supporters have long grumbled about having a
network of refineries in the United States, Venezuela's
ideological foe, but PDVSA has worked hard in recent years to
maximize Citgo's delivery of dividends.
Maduro on Tuesday said Citgo will continue a welfare project
in the United States. Some Venezuelan media interpreted the
comments as a sign the government may be reconsidering plans to
sell, though he said nothing specifically about that.
A potential silver lining to a sale could be an influx of
cash into PDVSA, which sorely needs money to bolster faltering
exploration and production.
But with Venezuela's cash reserves dwindling, inflation
topping 60 percent and popular social programs in need of
funding, many are downbeat about the chances of potential
revenue being reinvested in the sector.
"It is clear that the fiscal voracity of the central
government is hindering the prospects of boosting oil
production," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Marianna Parraga; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne and Andrew Hay)