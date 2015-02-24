Oil companies in Venezuela to use new favorable forex rate -PDVSA

| CARACAS
CARACAS Feb 24 About a dozen foreign energy
companies in Venezuela have been authorized to exchange foreign
currency at a new, more advantageous rate in bolivars in order
to boost cash flow and speed up projects, a high-level PDVSA
source said on Tuesday.
The companies, participating in joint ventures in various
fields around Venezuela, can now buy local currency at the
Simadi rate, currently averaging 172 bolivars per dollar,
compared to far more disadvantageous rates used in the past.
"This will increase the bolivars they have for capital
expenditure and operational expenditure. It is a huge incentive
and drastically affects cash flow," the PDVSA source, who
requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak
publicly on the matter, told Reuters.
"Partners who have been skeptical will now be encouraged to
speed up," the source said.
State-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA's foreign
partners have long cited as an impediment to investment
Venezuela's strict currency controls which until this month
operated rates of 6.3, 12 and 50 bolivars per dollar.
That had been a disincentive to investment and slowed
projects, particularly in the heavy-crude Orinoco Belt where the
OPEC member pins its hopes on increasing output.
PDVSA has sent the Finance Ministry a list of companies
authorized to use the new Simadi system for specific joint
ventures, the source said.
"Those companies are the ones who have continued to bring in
financing. This change will decrease hugely the amount they need
to bring in for operating and capital expenditure," he said.
The foreign companies allowed to use Simadi in those joint
ventures are, he said, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC),
Chevron, Gazprom, Perenco, Repsol,
Eni, Rosneft, Total, Statoil
and Petrovietnam.
The change to Simadi means those companies would only need
to bring into Venezuela about $260 million this year for
projects covered by the agreement, far less than they would
otherwise have had to for the same purposes, the source said.
PDVSA's foreign partners have accumulated billions of
dollars in pending dividends in recent years, whose repatriation
is being negotiated to speed up investments and credits related
to crude production in the South American country.
(Editing by Grant McCool)