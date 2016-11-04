Venezuela's PDVSA reaches $1.45 bln in finance deals with oil firms

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS Nov 4 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA on Friday announced financing deals totaling nearly $1.45 billion with local firm Delta Petroleum and India's ONGC that will be used to raise production at joint venture operations.
Venezuelan company Delta Petroleum, which holds a 40 percent stake in the Petrodelta joint venture with PDVSA, will provide $1.13 billion in financing to boost the joint venture's output, PDVSA said.
ONGC will provide $318 million to finance increased crude production at the San Cristobal field, where it holds a 40 percent stake in a joint venture with PDVSA. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.