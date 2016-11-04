版本:
Venezuela's PDVSA reaches $1.45 bln in finance deals with oil firms

CARACAS Nov 4 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA on Friday announced financing deals totaling nearly $1.45 billion with local firm Delta Petroleum and India's ONGC that will be used to raise production at joint venture operations.

Venezuelan company Delta Petroleum, which holds a 40 percent stake in the Petrodelta joint venture with PDVSA, will provide $1.13 billion in financing to boost the joint venture's output, PDVSA said.

ONGC will provide $318 million to finance increased crude production at the San Cristobal field, where it holds a 40 percent stake in a joint venture with PDVSA. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernard Orr)

