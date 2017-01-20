版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 21:31 BJT

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's PDVSA 2016 financial debt drops 6 pct to $41 bln

(Adds context, quote)

CARACAS Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday.

The decline was driven by a $1.7 billion drop in outstanding bonds and a $1.6 billion decline in outstanding loans, according to a table published by the company.

It did not provide further details. PDVSA as of last year had $28.475 billion in outstanding bonds.

The company in 2016 carried out a $2.8 billion bond swap that pushed the maturity of bonds coming due in 2017 to 2020. That helped ease a heavy payment schedule this year but did not significantly alter its overall debt load.

Total debt at the company's U.S. subsidiary Citgo rose 3 percent from 2015 to reach $4.2 billion.

Investors are less worried about a default by Venezuela and PDVSA than they have been in previous years as a result of rising oil prices, the source of nearly all the country's export revenue.

But the bonds' yields remain among the highest of emerging market securities due to concerns about the country's decaying socialist economic system. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐