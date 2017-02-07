Venezuela to charge ex-PDVSA port boss over alleged corruption

CARACAS Feb 7 Venezuela will charge a former
manager of state oil company PDVSA's main crude exporting port
with corruption over suspected overpricing in equipment
purchases, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement
late on Tuesday.
Jesus Osorio will be charged in the coming hours following
complaints lodged by colleagues at PDVSA, which exports much of
its oil from the Jose terminal, over the purchase of two
monobuoys costing $76.2 million, the statement added.
Further information was not immediately available.
Caracas-based PDVSA did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Venezuela's opposition parties say PDVSA has been crippled
by financial malfeasance and blames corruption for some of
Venezuela's deep economic recession. A congressional probe in
October said $11 billion was missing from PDVSA, and critics say
arrests linked to corruption are perfunctory and do not tackle
the roots of the problem.
PDVSA says it is taking steps to combat corruption, which
has affected oil-rich Venezuela for decades. The company has
also said in the past that it is victim of a right-wing
campaign, led by the United States and international media, to
sabotage socialism.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bernard Orr)