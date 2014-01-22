UPDATE 1-Venezuela's PDVSA says consolidated debt rose 8.4 pct in 2013

CARACAS, Jan 22 Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA said on Wednesday its consolidated financial debt rose 8.4
percent at the end of 2013 versus the year before to $43.4
billion, not including its debt to service providers or
financing for joint ventures.
Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez had said in November the
company's consolidated debt fell to $39.2 billion during the
first half of last year, compared with $40.0 billion at the end
of 2012. PDVSA, the financial engine of Venezuela's socialist
government, accelerated its borrowing sharply during 2013.
In 2013, PDVSA sold bonds worth $4.5 billion to finance
operating expenses. It also agreed more than $10 billion in
private loans through agreements with politically-allied nations
including China and Russia, some of them repaid in oil.
The company did not give a new figure on Wednesday for its
debts to service companies. During 2012, those debts stood at
$16.75 billion, a 35 percent increase over the year before.
PDVSA's large social spending commitments are a reason
analysts tend to give less attention to its financial results
than for listed oil companies. Last month, PDVSA said a change
to the tax system and a currency devaluation had helped its net
income soar during the first half of 2013.