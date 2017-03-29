PDVSA manager arrested in Venezuela fuel corruption probe

| CARACAS, March 29
CARACAS, March 29 Venezuela has arrested a
senior manager of state oil company PDVSA on suspicion of
"irregularities" in contracts to supply fuel to the domestic
market, authorities said on Wednesday.
The detention of international commerce manager Marco
Malave, 47, followed a shakeup of personnel at PDVSA's trade
department since January and amid gasoline shortages around the
South American OPEC nation last week.
"PDVSA representatives denounced a series of irregularities
in the protocol for contracting companies with vessels to supply
the referred hydrocarbon to the Venezuelan market," the state
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
The situation affected fuel distribution in seven states,
including the capital Caracas, it said. Malave was arrested last
week in Caracas and his bank accounts have been frozen.
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government and
Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., familiarly known as PDVSA, have
repeatedly vowed to take steps to combat corruption, which has
affected Venezuela and its oil industry for decades.
Earlier this month, the heads of Venezuela-based
subcontracting companies Castillo Max and Guevara Training were
arrested and charged with corruption for overbilling in
equipment sales at the main oil-exporting port Jose.
Jesus Osorio, the former manager of Jose terminal, was
jailed in February over the purchase of two floating platforms
costing $76.2 million.
Opposition leaders have said that PDVSA has been crippled by
malfeasance under 18 years of socialist rule.
A probe last year by the opposition-run Congress said $11
billion had gone missing from PDVSA. The government dismissed
that as part of a right-wing smear campaign.
Rumors are rife inside PDVSA and in the wider oil sector
that company president Eulogio del Pino may depart soon, to be
replaced by Oil Minister Nelson Martinez. There has been no
official word on this. Attempts to reach Del Pino have been
unsuccessful
"Del Pino's apparent replacement Nelson Martinez is part of
this broader trend of promoting loyalists," Eurasia consultancy
analyst Risa Grais-Targow wrote in a report on Wednesday.
"Martinez is close to Maduro, who has long wanted him to
head PDVSA. Martinez represents the most viable alternative to
Del Pino considering a shallow bench of skilled oil sector
technocrats."
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Marianna Parraga,
Toni Reinhold)