UPDATE 1-Venezuela Petropiar oil upgrader to shut for expansion

CARACAS, July 3 - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on
Tuesday it plans to shut the Petropiar heavy crude upgrader for
46 days to expand capacity to 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
180,000 bpd and to carry out planned maintenance.
Petropiar is a joint venture between state oil company PDVSA
and U.S. oil company Chevron. Venezuela's four upgraders
convert tar-like crude from the OPEC nation's Orinoco belt into
lighter, more valuable oil.
PDVSA said the shutdown, which is to last from July 8 to
August 23, will not affect crude output. The effort will also
include maintenance on a number of plants including crude,
coking, sulfur any hydro-processing units.
The OPEC member country's upgraders and network of
refineries have been plagued by operational problems and
accidents since 2009, leading to a fall in export volumes.