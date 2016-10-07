Venezuela says inks $1.2 bln financing deal with Spain's Repsol

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spain's Repsol have signed a financing deal up to $1.2 billion for an oil joint venture in the South American country, PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino said on Friday.
The funds will be used for the Petroquiriquire joint venture in the South American OPEC country, Del Pino said in a televised broadcast. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: