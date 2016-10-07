版本:
Venezuela says inks $1.2 bln financing deal with Spain's Repsol

CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spain's Repsol have signed a financing deal up to $1.2 billion for an oil joint venture in the South American country, PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino said on Friday.

The funds will be used for the Petroquiriquire joint venture in the South American OPEC country, Del Pino said in a televised broadcast. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)

