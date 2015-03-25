PetroVietnam mulls leaving Venezuela joint venture - sources

| CARACAS, March 25
group PetroVietnam (PVN) is considering selling its 40 percent
stake in a joint venture with Venezuelan counterpart Petroleos
de Venezuela (PDVSA), according to two sources close to the
exploration project.
PVN's investment in the Junin 2 venture in Venezuela's
heavy-crude Orinoco belt had been initially costed at $1.8
billion over five years, making it one of Vietnam's biggest
overseas investment projects.
But a senior source in PDVSA said the Vietnamese company -
long rumored to be unhappy over Venezuela's high inflation and
currency controls - was now considering a definitive pullout.
Another source close to the Petromacareo project confirmed
that and also said a Colombian company was interested in buying
PetroVietnam's stake. That source did not name the Colombian
company.
Both sources requested anonymity because they are not
authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
In a difficult economic environment that many foreign
investors complain about, OPEC member Venezuela has one of the
highest inflation rates in the world, 68 percent last year, and
operates a Byzantine three-tier currency control system.
That complicates both payments in Venezuela and repatriation
of profits for companies. The strongest rate for the local
bolivar currency is 6.3 to the dollar, whereas the weakest is
170. Greenbacks also go for about 250 bolivars on the black
market.
A senior Venezuelan official, Communes Minister Elias Jaua,
was in Vietnam earlier this month and visited the oil company's
chief executive, Nguyen Quoc Khanh, to boost the venture.
Jaua "said that President (Nicolas) Maduro had directed the
government to resolve the current difficulties in the oil and
gas cooperation between the two countries and not to let
PetroVietnam leave the oil and gas cooperation project," the
Vietnamese company said afterwards in a statement.
Petromacareo reported no production last year, according to
the latest figures from Venezuela's Oil Ministry.
PDVSA and PetroVietnam did not respond to requests on
Wednesday for details about the joint venture's future.
The exit of PetroVietnam would be a further disappointment
for Maduro's government after Malaysian oil company Petronas
also decided to exit the flagship Petrocarabobo
project in the Orinoco belt in 2013, due to problems in its
dealings with Venezuelan authorities and PDVSA.
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing
by Richard Chang)