INSIGHT-Venezuela uses distressed bonds to settle debts with drugmakers

CARACAS/LONDON/BOSTON, March 7 Venezuela has
settled debts with at least three global drug companies by
giving them bonds that trade at a heavy discount, a further sign
of the OPEC nation's worsening financial crisis.
Novartis AG, Bayer AG and Sanofi SA
acquired dollar-denominated bonds from state-owned oil
company PDVSA that they resold for as little as a third of their
face value, according to a Reuters analysis of regulatory
filings and sources with knowledge of the situation. This
contributed to some $500 million in foreign exchange losses that
the three companies suffered in Venezuela in 2015, The extent of
the bond transactions has not been previously reported.
For a graphic showing how the bond deals can be a bitter
pill for drugs companies, see tmsnrt.rs/1L3jONR
The payment method provided a shortcut around the country's
troubled 13-year-old currency control mechanism. The system is
widely regarded as a primary cause of runaway inflation, a deep
recession and chronic product shortages that have afflicted
Venezuela's economy under socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Companies are required to sell products in bolivars but then
struggle to convert them into hard currency through the
government's currency board.
Venezuela tries to use an official exchange rate of 10
bolivars to the dollar for priority goods such as food and
medicine. The rate is the result of a devaluation last month
from the previous rate of 6.3 bolivars.
However, Venezuela, which gets nearly all of its foreign
exchange from oil exports, has had fewer dollars to disburse as
a result of the crash in oil prices in the past two years. That
has left it without enough dollars to pay down debts to
pharmaceuticals companies at the preferential exchange rate.
Few of the alternatives are palatable. They include holding
a rapidly deteriorating currency or using a much weaker official
exchange rate of 206 bolivars to the dollar. The black market
rate is close to an extraordinary 1,100 bolivars to the U.S.
dollar, valuing the Venezuelan currency at less than 1 percent
of the official rate.
Novartis said it agreed to acquire PDVSA bonds with a face
value equivalent to the amount it was owed, and later sold them
at a roughly two-thirds discount. Novartis reported a loss of
$127 million on its sale of PDVSA 2024 bonds,
leaving it with proceeds of just $73 million from the operation.
The bonds currently trade at about 31 cents on the dollar, with
a yield of 27 percent.
Neither Bayer nor Sanofi provided details on their bond
transactions, but sources familiar with the situation said they
accepted similar steep discounts. They declined to comment on
whether they had any other option for repatriating their funds.
A fixed-income trader who follows the Venezuelan market said
he noticed heavy selling of the PDVSA 2024 bonds starting in
January, and estimated that more than $500 million of the bonds
flooded the market.
This coincided with a sharp drop in the price of the bond,
which fell to 25 cents in the dollar from 37 cents. The trader
added he did not think financial institutions would have sold
the bonds at such low prices. It is unclear whether this was
directly related to selling by the drug companies.
Venezuela's Information Ministry, which handles media
requests on behalf of the Finance Ministry, did not respond to a
request for comment. The Central Bank did not respond to an
email seeking comment.
Investors who track Venezuela say the deals makes sense for
the companies despite the losses. The bond purchases represented
a chance to get dollar denominated assets, even ones that had to
be sold at a heavily discounted price.
At the black market rate, Novartis would have been left with
only a tiny sliver of what it was owed.
FOOD AND OIL
Sanofi in 2015 recorded a currency loss of 240 million euros
($264 million) associated with its Venezuela operations. A
spokesman said this was the result of "a variety of payment
means including dollar-denominated bonds."
In early 2015, several big drug companies were still holding
out to convert their bolivars into dollars at the most favorable
exchange rate permitted by law, U.S. regulatory filings show. In
a typical disclosure, Pfizer Inc, for example, said last
May that it continued to believe that the nature of its
business, shipping medicine to Venezuela, would qualify for the
most preferential rates.
Last month, Pfizer said it expects an $800 million "negative
impact" related to Venezuela in 2016, but did not immediately
respond to questions about whether it was involved in any
Venezuela bond transactions.
Buying bonds to obtain hard currency assets has so far
mostly been a path used by foreign multinationals. A proposal by
Venezuela's principal industry association for a similar
mechanism for local companies to settle debts with foreign
providers has so far gained no traction.
Two sources in the Venezuelan food industry, which has
struggled to maintain operations due to a lack of imported raw
materials, told Reuters that they would not accept an
arrangement in which their providers were required to assume
such heavy discounts. They insisted that the government should
fully pay off those debts.
Venezuela in March 2013 used a similar scheme to settle
debts with oil services companies, including Weatherford
International Ltd., which said it received bonds from
PDVSA that year in exchange for unpaid bills. It said it sold
them for around half their face value.
Maduro has vowed to maintain social programs created by his
mentor and predecessor, late socialist leader Hugo Chavez,
including expanded access to low-cost medicine.
But with fewer dollars available for health sector imports,
Venezuelans struggle to obtain products ranging from simple
ointments to life-saving cancer drugs. Long pharmacy lines and
social media pleas for help obtaining pharmaceuticals are
routine.
Venezuela's bond-payment offers mirror a similar scheme in
2010 by Greece in which Athens settled billions of dollars in
debts to pharmaceuticals companies with zero-coupon bonds issued
specifically for that purpose. With Greece at the height of its
debt crisis, the bonds quickly fell to around half of their face
value and the drugmakers sold them at a substantial discount.
Greece's situation was simpler, however, given that it did
not have exchange controls and the debts were denominated in the
widely-used euro currency.
BETTER THAN NOTHING
At a least a dozen major U.S. companies, including Procter &
Gamble Co, Pepsico Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co
, Kimberly-Clark Corp and Mondelez International
Inc, have deconsolidated their operations in Venezuela,
resulting in several billion dollars in write downs over the
past year. The accounting maneuver largely insulates their
consolidated financial results from Venezuela's economic
turmoil.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline plc in 2015 reported a
$130 million Venezuela foreign exchange loss after switching to
a 200 bolivar per dollar exchange rate, 97 percent weaker than
the official rate it had previously used.
Merck & Co in 2015 reported an $876 million foreign
exchange loss related to Venezuela. The firm declined to comment
when asked if this was related to bond operations.
Venezuelan bonds are the riskiest of any issued by an
emerging market nation, according to the JPMorgan Global
Diversified Emerging Markets Bond Index. They pay
on average some 31 percentage points more than similar U.S.
Treasury bills, nearly triple that of war-torn Iraq.
Investors worry PDVSA will be unable to meet heavy debt
service of around $7.5 billion between March and December unless
there is a major rebound in crude oil prices.
Maduro dismisses default talk as a right-wing smear
campaign. Government officials note that the neither the country
nor state oil company PDVSA have missed a bond payment under the
ruling Socialist Party.
