Venezuela troops occupy Polar food distribution warehouses

CARACAS, July 30 Venezuelan troops occupied a
Caracas warehouse complex used by local food giant Empresas
Polar and Nestle to distribute food and beverages,
workers and company officials said on Thursday.
The move follows months of accusations by President Nicolas
Maduro that Polar, the country's largest private employer, is
working to sabotage the economy. The company denies the
accusations.
Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez expropriated several
warehouses from Polar, in some cases arguing that the space
should be used to build houses for the poor.
Around 50 workers protested inside the complex, including
atop a water tower, with contractors joining them in solidarity
outside, in a poor neighborhood in the west of Caracas.
"If we don't work, we don't eat," said truck driver Carlos
Munoz, a 43-year-old contractor for Polar. He transports food
and drink from the site to shops and distributors.
"There's no food in Venezuela and now they do this! How are
people going to eat?"
Workers said dozens of national guard and police took over
the building on Wednesday evening. National Guard troops
remained within the complex. Graffiti on its walls read, "No to
expropriation."
A Polar spokeswoman said the company did have an immediate
comment because it was preparing a statement. The government did
not respond to a request for comment.
Nestle spokesman Andres Alegrett said the company was
informed by the facility's owner that the area was in the
process of being expropriated and that the firm was preparing
alternative means of distribution.
The OPEC nation is suffering what is believed to be
triple-digit inflation and nagging shortages of basic goods from
shampoo to chicken that critics say is the result of a failed
state-led economic model but Maduro blames it on an "economic
war."
Polar has said its operations have been limited by its
inability to obtain dollars to import raw materials such as
malted barley to make beer.
Maduro faces legislative elections in December and his
popularity has sunk considerably since his election to power in
2013, after Chavez's death.
Authorities told Polar that the area was to be used for
housing, said a company source who is unauthorized to speak
publicly about the issue.
Around 50 people on Thursday rallied outside the warehouse
in support of the measure, chanting, "We want homes."
"Many of us here don't have homes. Chavez promised us
homes," said Lindomar Nieves, a 37-year-old mechanic holding a
Venezuelan flag.
(Reporting by Girish Gupta; Additional reporting by Brian
Ellsworth and Corina Pons; Editing by Richard Chang)