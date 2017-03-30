UPDATE 4-Venezuela's Maduro decried as "dictator" after Congress annulled

(Adds OAS, Latin American nations)
By Diego Oré and Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, March 30 Opposition leaders branded
Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" on
Thursday after the Supreme Court took over the functions of
Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
There was swift international condemnation of the de facto
annulment of the National Assembly, where the opposition won a
majority in late 2015 amid an unprecedented economic crisis that
has seen Maduro's popularity plummet.
The head of the 34-nation Organization of International
States (OAS), Luis Almagro, said the Venezuelan court had dealt
the final blows to democracy in the country and accused Maduro's
"regime" of carrying out a "coup."
Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Chile expressed
strong concerns while Peru withdrew its envoy after what it
termed a rupture of democracy in the OPEC nation of 30 million
people.
Venezuela's top court had already overturned most National
Assembly decisions since the opposition win. Then late on
Wednesday, it explicitly stated it was assuming Congress' role
in a ruling authorizing Maduro to create oil joint ventures
without the previously mandated congressional approval.
"As long as the situation of contempt in the National
Assembly continues, this constitutional chamber guarantees
congressional functions will be exercised by this chamber or
another chosen organ," the court said in its ruling.
The contempt charge stems from vote-buying accusations
against three lawmakers from southern Amazonas state. Even
though these legislators no longer sit, the court said
parliamentary leaders had not handled their case legally.
Critics of Maduro say it is all an excuse for him to
consolidate power and muzzle the opposition amid a severe
recession, soaring inflation and acute shortages of food and
medicine.
Maduro, a 54-year-old former bus driver and foreign
minister, was narrowly elected in 2013 to replace late leftist
President Hugo Chavez. He has accused Washington of leading a
push to topple him as part of a wider offensive against leftist
governments.
Stung by the rebukes around Latin America, Maduro's
government condemned what it described as a "right-wing regional
pact" against it on Thursday.
"We reject the Peruvian government's rude support for the
violent and extremist sectors in Venezuela," Foreign Minister
Delcy Rodriguez said in a series of tweets.
Leaders of Venezuela's Democratic Unity opposition coalition
renewed their demand for early presidential elections and
accused Maduro of duplicating Peruvian leader Alberto Fujimori's
notorious 1992 closure of Congress.
"Nicolas Maduro has carried out a 'coup d'etat' ... this is
a dictatorship," said National Assembly President Julio Borges,
before tearing up a copy of the Supreme Court ruling at a news
conference in the gardens of the legislature.
"This is trash from people who have kidnapped the
constitution, rights and freedom of Venezuelans ... The National
Assembly does not recognize the Supreme Court."
PROTESTS
The opposition promised new street protests starting from
Saturday - but that tactic has failed in the past despite
marches that have drawn hundreds of thousands of protesters.
Last year, the opposition pushed for a referendum to recall
Maduro and force a new presidential election, but authorities
thwarted them and also postponed local electoral races that were
supposed to have been held in 2016.
Maduro's term in office ends in January 2019.
Around a dozen opposition lawmakers trying to march to the
Supreme Court on Thursday clashed with National Guard soldiers
and pro-government supporters lined up to stop them.
"If the international community stays firm, demanding
elections, we are sure the government will have to turn back,"
another opposition leader Henrique Capriles said.
"We insist on a democratic solution."
Spooked by the opposition's warning that investment deals
bypassing Congress would not be valid, foreign oil companies
were closely following the political showdown.
As Venezuela tries to raise funds for bond payments and a
reeling economy, it has sought to sell stakes in oil fields.
State oil company PDVSA recently offered Russia's
Rosneft a stake in the Petropiar oil joint venture, sources with
knowledge of the proposal told Reuters.
"We want to make perfectly clear to all the oil companies
that any strategic alliance (that did not go through Congress)
is null," Borges said on Thursday.
While some investors could see the Supreme Court sentence as
giving them the green light to invest, others are increasingly
worried about Venezuela's murky legal framework.
"There is reasonable doubt about the legality of all this,"
said a source at a foreign oil company.
(Additional reporting by Corina Pons, Eyanir Chinea, Andreina
Aponte in Caracas, Mitra Taj in Lima, and Rosalba O'Brien in
Santiago.; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown)