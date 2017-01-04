版本:
2017年 1月 5日

Venezuela president names new economy czar, oil minister

CARACAS Jan 4 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday named legislator Ramon Lobo as the country's new economy czar and tapped oil industry veteran Nelson Martinez, who has led U.S. owned refiner Citgo, to serve as oil minister.

Eulogio Del Pino, who has been serving as both oil minister and president of state oil company PDVSA, will stay on as president of PDVSA, Maduro said during a televised broadcast. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, editing by G Crosse)
