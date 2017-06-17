Venezuela's Maduro slams Twitter after accounts blocked

CARACAS, June 17 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro on Saturday said Twitter was an "expression of fascism"
after accounts linked to his government were suspended, accusing
the U.S. company of persecuting his followers.
One of the Twitter accounts suspended belonged to Radio
Miraflores, a station set up by Maduro that broadcasts from the
presidential palace, including a salsa music program the
president hosts.
"Twitter in Venezuela today deactivated thousands of
people's accounts," Maduro said at televised rally. "Simply for
being 'Chavistas,'" he said, using the term for followers of his
predecessor, late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
Chavez was a pioneer among politicians in the use of
Twitter, gathering millions of followers and frequently
announcing news on the platform. Even today, Chavez's 4 million
followers beat Maduro's 3 million.
Maduro encouraged a pro-government journalist to publish
photos of the head of Twitter in Venezuela, to show people "who
was responsible for the manipulation." It was not immediately
clear if Twitter has employees in Venezuela.
Media contacts listed on Twitter's corporate website did not
return email requests for comment. The company does not list
Caracas among the cities where it has international offices.
It was not clear why the accounts were suspended, or how
many had been affected. Earlier, Information Minister Ernesto
Villegas said 180 accounts were hit.
Villegas said the last tweet from one of the accounts
@miraflores_TV, reported comments by Maduro against U.S.
Vice-President Mike Pence, made on Thursday.
Twitter's guidelines say accounts can be suspended for
abusive behavior, security or spam, among other reasons.
Despite the strong words, Maduro encouraged his supporters
to keep using the service as a way of countering online the
opposition, which has taken to the streets over the past two
months to demand elections, protest restrictions and complain
about crippling food and medicine shortages.
"They killed thousands of accounts, if they shut down a
thousand, we will open 10,000 or more with the youth," Maduro
said. "The battle on social media is very important."
On Saturday, hundreds of opposition activists held prayer
services in Caracas and other cities to oppose Maduro's plan to
rewrite the constitution, while the government held rallies in
several regions to support the initiative.
The protesters have kept the pressure on the government,
with clashes with security forces killing at least 72 people
since April.
Maduro threatened opposition leader and former presidential
candidate Henrique Capriles on Saturday, saying he would sooner
or later "face justice" for deaths in an earlier round of
protests.
In April, authorities banned Capriles, who narrowly lost the
presidential election in 2013, from holding political office for
15 years, a key factor fuelling the protests.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)