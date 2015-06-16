Venezuela chides Procter & Gamble over sanitary pad prices

| CARACAS, June 16
CARACAS, June 16 Venezuela's socialist
government has criticized U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for
charging "criminal" prices for sanitary towels selling for a
fifth of the monthly minimum wage.
The Cincinnati-based company has introduced a new brand to
its Venezuelan market, Always Postparto, selling for 1,389
bolivars per pack.
That equates to $3.50 on the currency black market, or $220
at the government's strongest official rate.
"This is a criminal act against the Venezuelan people,"
Minister for Women Gladys Requena told reporters.
"It's time to denounce Procter & Gamble which is playing its
part in the economic war against the people of Venezuela."
President Nicolas Maduro's government frequently blames
foreign businesses and U.S.-backed political opponents for
deliberately damaging Venezuela's economy via hoarding,
smuggling and price-gouging.
Procter & Gamble, however, said in a statement that the
Always Postparto sanitary towels were just one of a range of
brands on offer, with its basic Always product going for 19.7
bolivars - nearly 7,000 percent cheaper. The Postparto pads are
a specialized product for women who have recently given birth.
"P&G Venezuela's commitment during 65 years of history in
the country has always been to offer the best products for
Venezuelan consumers," said the statement, published in local
media.
Wild price disparities have become common in Venezuela,
where some products are subject to strict price controls but
importers often peg others at the black market equivalent.
Many products are both absurdly cheap for those with hard
currency using the black market to buy bolivars, and painfully
expensive for the majority earning in the local currency.
Venezuela's minimum wage is 6,747 bolivars per month.
Annual inflation last year was 69 percent and economists
expect the figure to be in triple-figures in 2015.
Venezuelans are suffering a severe economic crisis, with
widespread shortages of basics, long lines common outside shops,
and many now earning a living re-selling scarce goods at a
premium.
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Girish
Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Andrew Hay)