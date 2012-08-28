版本:
Venezuela's Amuay refinery fire flares up again: witness

PARAGUANA, Venezuela Aug 28 Fire broke out again at Venezuela's Amuay refinery on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, following two confirmations by state oil company PDVSA that the blaze had been completely extinguished.

