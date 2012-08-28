版本:
中国
2012年 8月 28日 星期二 19:55 BJT

Venezuela's Amuay refinery puts out blaze: Reuters witnesses

PARAGUANA Venezuela Aug 28 Venezuelan firefighters completely extinguished a blaze at the Amuay refinery on Monday, two Reuters witnesses said, following an explosion that killed close to 50 people.

